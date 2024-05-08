News & Insights

Atlanta Braves Holdings Q1 Loss Narrows

May 08, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA, BATRK), Wednesday announced a narrower net loss for the first quarter, as revenues increased 20 percent from the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $51.27 million or $0.83 per share, narrower than $57.98 million or $0.94 per share in the previous year.

Revenues for the first quarter increased to $37.08 million from $30.97 million in the comparable quarter last year.

