Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (BATRK) Price Target Increased by 9.36% to 51.49

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has been revised to 51.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 47.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.77 to a high of 55.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.47% from the latest reported closing price of 36.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRK is 0.39%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 35,211K shares. The put/call ratio of BATRK is 7.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 1,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 1,768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

