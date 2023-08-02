Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (BATRK) Price Target Increased by 15.35% to 47.09

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has been revised to 47.09 / share. This is an increase of 15.35% from the prior estimate of 40.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.03 to a high of 59.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 40.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRK is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 36,613K shares. The put/call ratio of BATRK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 9.72% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 2,125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 1,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

