News & Insights

Stocks
BATRK

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (BATRK) Price Target Increased by 15.35% to 47.09

August 02, 2023 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has been revised to 47.09 / share. This is an increase of 15.35% from the prior estimate of 40.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.03 to a high of 59.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 40.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRK is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 36,613K shares. BATRK / Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BATRK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BATRK / Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C Shares Held by Institutions

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 9.72% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 2,125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 1,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BATRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.