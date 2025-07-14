Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BATRK has returned 21.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.6%. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Bilibili (BILI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.5%.

Over the past three months, Bilibili's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 78.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better in this area.

Bilibili, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved +29.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlanta Braves Holdings and Bilibili as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.