Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 24 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BATRK has returned about 8.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -6.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Atlanta Braves Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Federal Signal (FSS). The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.

For Federal Signal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.8% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Federal Signal is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlanta Braves Holdings and Federal Signal as they could maintain their solid performance.

