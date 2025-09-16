Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 254 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BATRA has returned 10.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.7% on average. As we can see, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Dunelm Group (DNLMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.

The consensus estimate for Dunelm Group's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.2% this year, meaning that BATRA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #9. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Dunelm Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dunelm Group (DNLMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.