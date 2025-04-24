Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 21 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BATRA has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have lost an average of 8.8%. This shows that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY). The stock has returned 1.1% year-to-date.

In Hitachi Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.8% this year, meaning that BATRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Hitachi Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Hitachi Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

