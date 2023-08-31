Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - (BATRA) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 54.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.61% from the latest reported closing price of 42.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRA is 0.10%, an increase of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 9,899K shares. The put/call ratio of BATRA is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,567K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 845K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 11.04% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 49.40% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

