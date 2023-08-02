Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - (BATRA) Price Target Increased by 31.62% to 54.74

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been revised to 54.74 / share. This is an increase of 31.62% from the prior estimate of 41.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.78 to a high of 69.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 47.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRA is 0.09%, an increase of 32.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 9,854K shares. The put/call ratio of BATRA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 795K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 0.88% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRA by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.