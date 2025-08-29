Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 253 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BATRA has gained about 16.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 12.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Dunelm Group (DNLMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.

For Dunelm Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that BATRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Dunelm Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

