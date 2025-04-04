Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 21 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BATRA has moved about 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK). The stock has returned 2.7% year-to-date.

In Atlanta Braves Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.8% so far this year, meaning that BATRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Atlanta Braves Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Atlanta Braves Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

