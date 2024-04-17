Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRB) Price Target Increased by 52.28% to 66.47

The average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings (OTCPK:BATRB) has been revised to 66.47 / share. This is an increase of 52.28% from the prior estimate of 43.65 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.47 to a high of 70.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.93% from the latest reported closing price of 47.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

