BATRA

ATLANTA BRAVES Earnings Results: $BATRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 26, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

ATLANTA BRAVES ($BATRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $52,120,000, missing estimates of $69,525,000 by $-17,405,000.

ATLANTA BRAVES Insider Trading Activity

ATLANTA BRAVES insiders have traded $BATRA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN C MALONE has made 5 purchases buying 80,530 shares for an estimated $3,342,771 and 0 sales.
  • CAPITAL GROUP, INC. ASSOCIATED has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $208,136 and 0 sales.
  • MARIO J GABELLI purchased 352 shares for an estimated $14,608
  • INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,450

ATLANTA BRAVES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of ATLANTA BRAVES stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

