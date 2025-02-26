ATLANTA BRAVES Earnings Results: $BATRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATLANTA BRAVES ($BATRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $52,120,000, missing estimates of $69,525,000 by $-17,405,000.
ATLANTA BRAVES Insider Trading Activity
ATLANTA BRAVES insiders have traded $BATRA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C MALONE has made 5 purchases buying 80,530 shares for an estimated $3,342,771 and 0 sales.
- CAPITAL GROUP, INC. ASSOCIATED has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $208,136 and 0 sales.
- MARIO J GABELLI purchased 352 shares for an estimated $14,608
- INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,450
ATLANTA BRAVES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of ATLANTA BRAVES stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROAD BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 138,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,837,775
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 103,855 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,237,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 30,306 shares (+218.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,484
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 23,254 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $948,763
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 22,073 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,578
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 21,955 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $895,763
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,399 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,279
