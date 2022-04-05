ATKR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.15, changing hands as low as $93.65 per share. Atkore Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATKR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.802 per share, with $119.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.85.

