ATKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Atkore International Group Inc (Symbol: ATKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.91, changing hands as high as $31.95 per share. Atkore International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATKR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.85 per share, with $43.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.84.

