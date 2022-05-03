Atkore Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning continuing an uptick since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements on the day that pushed the shares higher.

Shares are trading higher than 200-day moving average. Currently trading at $113.85, up 18.19 percent from the previous close of $96.33 on a volume of 338,986. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $65.80-$119.96 on average volume of 495,745.

