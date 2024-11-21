Atkore reports Q4 adjusted EPS $2.43, consensus $2.47

Reports Q4 revenue $788.3M, consensus $748.32M. “Atkore (ATKR) achieved annual volume growth of 3.5% with contributions from each of our key product categories in fiscal 2024,” said CEO Bill Waltz. “Given the expected decline in net sales and profitability this year, we remained focused on executing our strategic initiatives which we believe will further strengthen our Company for the long-term. Our cash flow generation and disciplined approach to capital allocation are two of Atkore’s greatest strengths. I am proud to say that since declaring our first quarterly dividend earlier in the year, Atkore returned approximately 75% of cash generated from operating activities to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. As we end our year and look forward, we are encouraged by the prospects of secular trends for which we have an opportunity to participate.”

