News & Insights

Markets
ATKR

Atkore Q4 Earnings Fall, But Beat View; Stock Down In Pre-market

November 17, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR), a manufacturer of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products, on Friday reported lower earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Further, the company issued its guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and for fiscal 2024 while maintaining its earnings target for fiscal 2025.

Quarterly earnings decreased 36.2 percent to $140.9 million or $3.63 per share from $220.8 million or $5.18 per share, on lower operating income of $107.4 million.

Excluding items, earnings were $161 million or $4.21 per share versus $231.6 million or $5.52 per share a year ago.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue declined 15.5 percent to $869.9 million from $1,029.0 million the previous year, particularly on lower average selling prices of $173.8 million. The Street view for revenue was $920.42 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company sees Adjusted net income per share of $16.00-$17.00 and Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million-$950 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company is maintaining Adjusted net income per share target of greater than $18.

In pre-market activity, Atkore shares are trading at $131.09, down 3.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.