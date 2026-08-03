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Atkore Q3 Net Sales Improve On Higher Volumes, Prices

August 03, 2026 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR), a maker of electrical products, reported a steep decline in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. However, the company posted a rise in net sales.

For the three-month period to June 26, the company reported a net income of $0.745 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with $42.962 million, or $1.25 per share in the same period last year. This steep decline in net earnings was mainly due to litigation settlement expense of $50 million, related litigation costs, and increased transaction costs associated with recent divestitures and other activities in conjunction with the previously announced strategic review.

Litigation settlement expense was $50 million, compared with $00 million a year ago. Transaction costs were $9.825 million as against $0.000 million in the previous year.

Adjusted profit was $65.186 million, or $1.92 per share, higher than $55.304 million, or $1.63 per share, a year ago.

Loss before income taxes was $5.559 million as against the prior year's profit of $55.090 million. Operating income stood at $63.990 million, higher than $63.813 million. Net sales improved to $794.800 million from the prior year's $735.045 million. This rise in net sales reflects increased sales volume of $65.7 million, improved average selling prices of $22.4 million, and a foreign-exchange gain of $8 million.

The board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on August 28 to the shareholders of record as of August 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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