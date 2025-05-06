Markets
ATKR

Atkore Posts Q2 Loss

May 06, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) posted a second-quarter net loss of $50.1 million compared to net income of $138.0 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $1.46 compared to profit of $3.67. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.1%, to $116.4 million. Adjusted net income per share decreased to $2.04 from $4.08. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.77, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales decreased 11.5%, to $701.7 million for the three months ended March 28, 2025, compared to $792.9 million for the three months ended March 29, 2024.

The company said it is maintaining estimate for fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $375 million to $425 million, and maintaining estimate for Adjusted net income per share to $5.75 - $6.85.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.