Atkore Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) posted a second-quarter net loss of $50.1 million compared to net income of $138.0 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $1.46 compared to profit of $3.67. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.1%, to $116.4 million. Adjusted net income per share decreased to $2.04 from $4.08. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.77, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales decreased 11.5%, to $701.7 million for the three months ended March 28, 2025, compared to $792.9 million for the three months ended March 29, 2024.

The company said it is maintaining estimate for fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $375 million to $425 million, and maintaining estimate for Adjusted net income per share to $5.75 - $6.85.

