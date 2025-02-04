ATKORE INTL GROUP Earnings Results: $ATKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATKORE INTL GROUP ($ATKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, beating estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $661,600,000, missing estimates of $694,449,150 by $-32,849,150.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ATKORE INTL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ATKORE INTL GROUP insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785 .

. DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427

JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269

MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $96,010.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ATKORE INTL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of ATKORE INTL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.