ATKORE INTL GROUP Earnings Results: $ATKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATKORE INTL GROUP ($ATKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, beating estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $661,600,000, missing estimates of $694,449,150 by $-32,849,150.
ATKORE INTL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
ATKORE INTL GROUP insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785.
- DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427
- JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269
- MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $96,010.
ATKORE INTL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of ATKORE INTL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,324,544 shares (+192.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,241,858
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 884,813 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,979,053
- FMR LLC removed 878,255 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,423,328
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 538,575 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,638,845
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 476,567 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,384,287
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 454,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,555,428
- ZURCHER KANTONALBANK (ZURICH CANTONALBANK) removed 420,318 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,617,747
