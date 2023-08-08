Atkore Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $201.29 million, or $5.13 per share. This compares with $254.31 million, or $5.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Atkore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.18 million or $5.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $919.12 million from $1.062 billion last year.

Atkore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $201.29 Mln. vs. $254.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.13 vs. $5.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.27 -Revenue (Q3): $919.12 Mln vs. $1.062 Bln last year.

