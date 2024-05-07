Atkore Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $138.0 million, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $174.2 million, or $4.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Atkore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.7 million or $4.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $792.9 million from $895.9 million last year.

Atkore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $138.0 Mln. vs. $174.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.67 vs. $4.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $792.9 Mln vs. $895.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00 - $17.00

