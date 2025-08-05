Atkore Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.96 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $123.42 million, or $3.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atkore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.30 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $735.05 million from $822.36 million last year.

Atkore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.96 Mln. vs. $123.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue: $735.05 Mln vs. $822.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.75

