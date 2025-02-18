News & Insights

Atkore Inc. Announces Sale Of Northwest Polymers Recycling Division

February 18, 2025 — 03:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) an Illinois-based manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, Tuesday announced the sale of Northwest Polymers, an Oregon-based post-industrial and post-commercial plastic recycler.

In 2022, Atkore acquired Northwest Polymers and Cascade Poly Pipe & Conduit, an HDPE conduit manufacturer. The sale of Northwest Polymers does not affect Atkore's HDPE operations, which continue to serve telecommunications, utility, and datacom markets.

Atkore President and CEO Bill Waltz stated that the sale of Northwest Polymers aligns with the company's strategic review process and disciplined capital allocation, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value creation.

ATKR is currently trading at $71.39 or 1.11% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

