Atkore Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates As Q4 Adj. EPS Misses View; Shares Down 6.8%

(RTTNews) - Atkore, Inc. (ATKR) announced Thursday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $54.42 million or $1.62 per share, compared to net income of $73.12 million or $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.69 per share, compared to $2.43 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $752.01 million from $788.30 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on net sales of $733.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $0.55 to $0.75 per share and for the full-year 2026 in a range of $5.05 to $5.55 per share.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.07 per share for the first quarter and $5.41 per share for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.