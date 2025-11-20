Atkore Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates As Q4 Adj. EPS Misses View; Shares Down 6.8%

Markets
ATKR

Atkore Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates As Q4 Adj. EPS Misses View

November 20, 2025 — 08:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Atkore, Inc. (ATKR) announced Thursday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $54.42 million or $1.62 per share, compared to net income of $73.12 million or $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.69 per share, compared to $2.43 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $752.01 million from $788.30 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on net sales of $733.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $0.55 to $0.75 per share and for the full-year 2026 in a range of $5.05 to $5.55 per share.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.07 per share for the first quarter and $5.41 per share for the year.

