Atkore (ATKR) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 197.27

The average one-year price target for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) has been revised to 197.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 187.48 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 221.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from the latest reported closing price of 175.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is -1.18%, a decrease of 410.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 48,024K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,262K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 27.41% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,260K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,197K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 106.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 2.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,006K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Atkore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.