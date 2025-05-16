AtkinsRéalis Wins 7-Year Contract To Refurbish Quebec's Historic Isle-Maligne Hydropower Plant

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL), a global engineering and nuclear services firm, has secured a seven-year contract from Rio Tinto to refurbish the Isle-Maligne hydropower plant in Alma, Quebec.

Under this agreement, AtkinsRéalis will deliver execution engineering, integrated procurement, and construction management services aimed at significantly extending the plant's operational life.

Originally commissioned in 1926 as the world's largest hydropower facility, Isle-Maligne will undergo extensive upgrades. The project includes replacing eight of the plant's twelve turbine-alternator units and upgrading related water passages and plant infrastructure, including architectural, structural, electrical, and mechanical systems. The initiative will be led by cross-regional teams using modern technologies and industry best practices.

AtkinsRéalis CEO Ian L. Edwards highlighted the company's century-long expertise in large-scale hydropower projects and emphasized that the refurbishment aligns with its commitment to sustainability and its mission to engineer a better future.

Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President of AtkinsRéalis Canada, noted that the company's ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto is rooted in mutual trust and a proven record of executing complex, high-impact initiatives. She stressed that the project will be driven by core values such as collaboration, resilience, health and safety, and excellence—key elements in supporting local communities and advancing a low-carbon economy.

The company's previous hydropower refurbishment projects include Rio Tinto's Shipshaw Expansion, OPG's Calabogie Redevelopment, and BC Hydro's John Hart Generating Station Replacement.

ATRL is currently trading at $87.13 or 3.42% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

