AtkinsRealis To Provide Multi-Disciplinary Services Worth GBP 780 Mln To UK Public Sector Entities

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRealis (ATRL.TO), formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, Wednesday announced that it has been selected as lead provider for a 780 million pound UK professional services framework for three years, with the option to extend for another year.

The engineering and construction company stated that it would provide multi-disciplinary services including project and program management, advisory, and design and engineering to more than 2,000 public sector organizations across the nation.

Additionally, the company has been selected for a new 27 million pound Scotland-specific framework of Pagabo, the UK-based procurement organization, along with another provider for the same duration.

Ian Edwards, president and chief executive officer, AtkinsRealis, said, "Under this new framework, our focus will continue to be on delivering market-leading solutions while helping to deliver better outcomes for clients and communities".

