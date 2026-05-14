Markets

AtkinsRéalis Q1 Earnings Rise; Maintains Quarterly Dividend

May 14, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), an engineering services and nuclear company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company shareholders increased to $92.8 million from $69.1 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.56 versus $0.39 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company increased to $131.9 million from $110 in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.80 versus $0.63 last year.

EBITDA jumped to $231.9 million from $181.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $253.7 million from $214.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to $3 billion from $2.55 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, payable on June 11, to shareholders of record as of May 28.

On Wednesday, AtkinsRéalis is 5.89% lesser at C$83.66 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.