AtkinsRealis Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRealis (ATRL.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$95.0 million, or C$0.57 per share. This compares with C$52.4 million, or C$0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AtkinsRealis reported adjusted earnings of C$166.6 million or C$1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to C$2.934 billion from C$2.587 billion last year.

AtkinsRealis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

