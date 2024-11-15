AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$84 from C$70 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on AtkinsRealis (SNCAF) to C$84 from C$70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNCAF:
- AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$84 from C$70 at RBC Capital
- AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$78 from C$62 at BMO Capital
- AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$87 from C$71 at Desjardins
- AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$98 from C$87 at TD Securities
- AtkinsRealis downgraded to Reduce from Buy at Veritas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.