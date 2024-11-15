AtkinsRealis price target raised to C$78 from C$62 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge raised the firm’s price target on AtkinsRealis (SNCAF) to C$78 from C$62 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
