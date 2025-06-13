Markets

AtkinsRéalis Partners With BWT Alpine F1 To Drive Engineering Innovation And Talent Development

June 13, 2025 — 06:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - BWT Alpine Formula One Team has announced a partnership with AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a global engineering and nuclear services firm specializing in infrastructure and energy systems advancement.

The collaboration will focus on sharing technology, expertise, and facilities, with key initiatives including the creation of an engineering academy aimed at developing talent and enhancing technical capabilities across both organizations.

AtkinsRéalis CEO Ian Edwards highlighted that the partnership, debuting at the Canadian Grand Prix, will unite global engineering expertise with Alpine's innovative spirit to advance performance, sustainability, and technological excellence.

BWT Alpine's Executive Technical Director David Sanchez emphasized the synergy between AtkinsRéalis' technological mastery and Formula One's dynamic environment, expressing enthusiasm for the joint efforts starting in Montreal.

