AtkinsRéalis Group, Siemens Mobility Bag Systems And Rail Contract For TramCité Transit Project

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), an engineering services and nuclear company, along with Siemens Mobility, an intelligent transport solutions provider, announced a co-development contract for the systems component for TramCité, a major public transit infrastructure project in Québec City.

Under this contract, both companies will leverage their respective expertise in rail systems integration, signaling, communications, electrification, and major project delivery.

"By bringing together AtkinsRéalis' global capabilities in systems integration, engineering, and major project delivery with Siemens Mobility's advanced rail technologies and digital mobility solutions, we are well positioned to support the successful implementation of this landmark project," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis.

Currently, ATRL is trading at C$90.20, up 2.11 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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