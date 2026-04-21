AtkinsRéalis Enters Deal To Acquire Australian Engineering Firm WGA

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a provider of engineering services, on Tuesday said it has signed a scheme implementation deed to acquire Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec or WGA, an engineering and project management consultancy based in Australia and New Zealand. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The proposed acquisition would add WGA's 800 professionals and expand AtkinsRéalis' presence in Australian infrastructure and key end-markets such as Defence and Power & Renewables.

The company said the deal would support its approach of combining global capability with local presence, while giving WGA access to AtkinsRéalis' global systems, digital capabilities and technical expertise.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange shares of AtkinsRéalis were losing 0.66 percent trading at C$92.68.

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