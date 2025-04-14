Markets

AtkinsRéalis Completes Agreement To Buy Major Stake In David Evans Enterprises

April 14, 2025 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), Monday said it has completed its previously a nnounced plan to acquire a 70% stake in David Evans Enterprises, Inc., parent company of David Evans and Associates, Inc., an employee-owned engineering and staff augmentation services firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

"This transaction aligns with our US Land and expand strategy of acquiring firms possessing deep local customer relationships in high growth and whitespace markets," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "It expands our reach in the Western U.S. transportation, water and power & renewables markets, while leveraging our combined strengths to deliver large-scale, complex projects."

"David Evans' excellent industry reputation and our shared values—focused on client commitment and a people-first approach—make this an ideal partnership," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We now look forward to bringing the benefits of this collaboration to the market."

