AtkinsRealis, CCC Secure Around $750 Mln Contract From Nuclearelectrica

November 28, 2023 — 08:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRealis company, trading name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF.PK, SNC.TO) and the Canadian Commercial Corporation or CCC, a federal Crown corporation, have signed a contract of around $750 million with Nuclearelectrica S.A. or SNN, a partially state-owned Romanian nuclear energy company.

Candu and CCC will provide engineering, technology, and procurement of tooling and reactor components to support the life extension of SNN's Unit 1 CANDU reactor at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania.

Ian L. Edwards, CEO of AtkinsRealis, said: " With the global demand of base-load electricity forecasted to double or triple, equating to a market for over 1,000 new reactors, there are many life extension opportunities that our highly advanced CANDU technology is well positioned to capture, while helping Canada maintain its vital status as a Tier-1 nuclear nation."

