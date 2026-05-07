AtkinsRéalis To Buy Coras Solutions To Boost Business In Australia

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a Canadian engineering services and nuclear company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Coras Solutions Pty Ltd., an Australian defense and national security advisory consultancy services provider.

Ian L. Edwards, CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said: "Coras brings long-standing relationships at the heart of the defense sector, built on trust, judgement, and delivery discipline in a highly specialized environment."

This acquisition will support AtkinsRéalis to expand its footprint in Australia and accelerate growth in key end markets.

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