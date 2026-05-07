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AtkinsRéalis To Buy Coras Solutions To Boost Business In Australia

May 07, 2026 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a Canadian engineering services and nuclear company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Coras Solutions Pty Ltd., an Australian defense and national security advisory consultancy services provider.

Ian L. Edwards, CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said: "Coras brings long-standing relationships at the heart of the defense sector, built on trust, judgement, and delivery discipline in a highly specialized environment."

This acquisition will support AtkinsRéalis to expand its footprint in Australia and accelerate growth in key end markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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