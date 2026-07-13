AtkinsRéalis Appoints Amy Bunszel, William Bill Ruh To Board

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a Canadian engineering services and nuclear company, on Monday announced the appointment of Amy Bunszel and William Ruh to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The appointments are part of the company's effort to strengthen board expertise in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies, AtkinsRéalis said.

Bunszel is Executive Vice President of Autodesk's Architecture, Engineering and Construction business. She oversees a global portfolio of software and a team of more than 2,000 professionals.

Ruh was previously Chief Executive Officer of Lendlease Digital and Chief Digital Officer at General Electric. He has more than 35 years of experience in digital transformation across industrial organizations.

On the Toronto stock exchange, shares of AtkinsRéalis closed Friday's trading 1.40 percent higher at C$89.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.