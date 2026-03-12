ATI's Shares Rally 45% in 3 Months: Time to Buy the Stock?

ATI Inc.’s ATI shares have surged 44.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 15.6% and the S&P 500’s decrease of 0.6%. The rally has been driven by a robust demand environment that aids volume growth and pricing. Strategic capital expenditures to improve efficiency and drive growth have also been pushing ATI prospects higher.

ATI’s peers, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM, have gained 26.1% and 27.6%, respectively, over the same period.

ATI’s 3-Month Price Performance

ATI Trades Above 50-Day SMA

Technical indicators show that ATI is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50-day SMA. Following a golden crossover on May 27, 2025, the 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.



Let’s take a look at ATI’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

ATI Rides on Strong Aerospace Demand & Strategic CapEx

With increased order activity, ATI’s demand scenario is showing signs of further growth in the core markets. As the commercial aerospace segment witnesses a production ramp in the narrow-body and wide-body platforms, it directly induces higher demand for ATI's proprietary alloys, forgings and specialty materials. A shift toward next-gen engines is also accelerating the required content from ATI per engine. Demand is also up for sustained growth as governmental spend across naval, air, missile and ground systems is increasing, resulting in higher demand for alloys like C103 and titanium 64 across multiple programs.

Its smaller but significantly growing specialty energy business is also poised for further upside as demand for AI-driven power infrastructure grows across nuclear and land-based gas turbine markets. ATI also benefits from its moat of possessing proprietary products and long-term agreements that ensure consistent market share, better mix and higher pricing power.

The company is strategically executing its capital spending plans in line with customer demand. Its CapEx guidance of $220-$240 million in 2026 will be aimed at proprietary engine alloys and high-margin opportunities. At the top of the list, ATI is focused on enhancing its nickel melt system. The modernization will be phased and backed by customer co-funding, reducing risk.

ATI will be targeting the capital deployment toward building differentiated nickel capability through upgrading specific equipment or processes, rather than broad capacity expansion. The project will include a new primary melt VIM furnace and additional remelt equipment.

Strong Financial Health Supports ATI’s Capital Allocation

ATI remains committed to driving shareholder value. The company is working to maintain consistency in its cash flows by reducing seasonality. ATI ended the fourth quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of around $416.7 million. Its adjusted free cash flow was around $379.8 million for the year ended Dec. 28. 2025, up 53% from the previous year.

With expanding margins, ATI expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $216-$226 million in the first quarter of 2026, indicating year-over-year growth of roughly 14% at the midpoint. Adjusted free cash flow of $430-$490 million is expected for full-year 2026, suggesting a 21% year-over-year increase. ATI paid off $150 million of debt in the fourth quarter. The company neither has significant debt maturities until December 2027, nor substantial planned debt repayments in 2026.

The company’s reduction of debt, supported by soaring margins and enhanced cash flows, makes it more financially flexible. ATI also focuses on returning capital to shareholders through share repurchase programs, backed by strategic capital deployments.

ATI returned $470 million to shareholders in 2025 in the form of share repurchases. It recently announced a new multi-year share repurchase program, authorizing it to buy back up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock. The program is in combination with the currently $120 million remaining from ATI’s prior authorization.

ATI’s Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2026 earnings has been going up over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings has also been revised upward over the same time frame.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $4.18, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29%. Earnings are expected to grow roughly 21.2% in 2027.



Snippet of ATI’s Valuation

ATI is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.28, well below the industry. It is trading at a discount to Howmet Aerospace and Carpenter Technology. ATI currently has a Value Score of D, while Howmet Aerospace and Carpenter Technology have a Value Score of D and F, respectively.

ATI’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, HWM and CRS

Final Thoughts: Buy ATI Shares

With strong aerospace and defense demand and a well-aligned capital investment strategy, ATI presents an attractive opportunity for investors. Rising aircraft production across narrow and wide-body platforms, increasing defense spending and growing demand for next-gen engines are expected to drive sustained demand for ATI’s proprietary alloys and specialty materials. The company’s targeted capital investments, particularly in nickel alloy capabilities, should further strengthen its position in high-margin aerospace applications and support long-term growth.

ATI’s solid financial health, improving cash flows and disciplined capital allocation, including debt reduction and share repurchases, add to its appeal. With strong demand visibility, strategic CapEx execution and healthy earnings growth prospects, ATI’s comparison with its industry peers also classifies it as an undervalued stock. Therefore, ATI appears well-positioned to deliver value to investors, making this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a prudent choice to bet on now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

