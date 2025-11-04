ATI's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Full-Year EBITDA Raised

ATI Inc. ATI recorded a profit of $110 million or 78 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from the year-ago quarter's profit of $82.7 million or 57 cents.

ATI posted adjusted earnings of 85 cents, up 42% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 60 cents. Adjusted earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.

The company’s net sales in the third quarter were $1,125.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,139.8 million. Net sales were up around 7% year over year. ATI saw strong year-over-year sales growth in aerospace and defense.

ATI’s Segment Highlights

High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) reported sales of $602.9 million in the third quarter, up 9% year over year. However, the figure fell short of the consensus estimate of $623 million. HPMC's segment EBITDA rose 18.3% year over year to $145.8 million.

Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) recorded sales of $522.6 million, up approximately 4.8% from the prior-year figure of $498.8 million. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $507 million. The segment's EBITDA for the quarter was $90.4 million, down 23% year over year.

ATI’s Financials

In third-quarter 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $372.2 million, down 8.6% year over year. The company's long-term debt was $1,715.2 million, down 7.6% from the prior-year level.

ATI’s Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $221 million and $231 million, while full-year 2025 guidance is within $848 million-$858 million, up from the prior range of $810 million to $840 million. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at 84-90 cents for the fourth quarter and $3.15 to $3.21 for the full year, up from $2.90-$3.07 expected earlier. Adjusted free cash flow for the full year is estimated between $330 million and $370 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $260 million to $280 million.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and AngloGold Ashanti plc AU.

Royal Gold is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share. RGLD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.95%. Royal Gold currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avino Silver is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents. ASM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 141.7%. ASM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

AngloGold is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 11. AU carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.34, indicating a 139.3% year-over-year growth.

