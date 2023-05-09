ATI's Q1 Earnings Top on Strong Aerospace & Defense Sales

ATI Inc. ATI recorded a first-quarter 2023 net income of $70.1 million or 48 cents per share compared with $30.9 million or 23 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 49 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.



The company generated revenues of $1,038.1 million in the quarter, up around 24.5% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $998.9 million. The upside in the top line is primarily due to a rise in aerospace and defense sales.

Segment Highlights

In the first quarter, revenues in the High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment totaled $471.1 million, up 38% year over year, with total aerospace and defense-related sales increasing more than 50% from the prior-year period. EBITDA in the unit was $80.1 million compared with $68.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segment’s sales rose 15% year over year to $567 million, owing to an increase in sales of commercial aerospace products by more than 70% from the prior-year period. EBITDA in the division totaled $72.7 million compared with $75.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The results were driven by a stronger mix of nickel-alloy and titanium mill products, offset by higher retirement benefit costs.

Financial Position

ATI ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $196.2 million, down 66.4% sequentially. Long-term debt was down 0.2% sequentially to $1,702.1 million.



Cash used in operating activities in the first quarter was $285.2 million.

Outlook

The company is making strategic investments with prudent capital allocation in order to have sufficient resources and the ability to meet the unprecedented demand. Through deliberate measures to transform, it is more resilient to potential challenges and can operate under reduced instability. The company anticipates higher profitable revenues from continued strength in its primary markets. With another strong quarter, ATI noted that it continues to progress toward its long-term goals, delivering for its customers and shareholders.

