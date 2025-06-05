ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Strategic Expansion into Bitcoin Sector with Five-Year Plan to Acquire 1,000 BTC

ATIF Holdings plans to acquire 1,000 BTC through buying and mining, emphasizing efficiency in West Texas.

ATIF Holdings Limited announced its strategic entry into the Bitcoin sector with a five-year plan to acquire 1,000 BTC through direct purchases and mining operations. The company plans to build proprietary BTC mining facilities, primarily in West Texas, due to the state's favorable regulatory environment, affordable land, and competitive electricity costs. CEO Kamran Khan emphasized that Bitcoin is seen as a long-term store of value and a means for growth diversification. The mining facilities will focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. ATIF Holdings is committed to innovation in emerging technologies while exploring business opportunities within the crypto sector.

ATIF Holdings Limited's strategic expansion into the Bitcoin sector signals a significant diversification of its business model, which could enhance long-term growth potential.

The company's plan to accumulate 1,000 BTC through direct purchases and mining operations demonstrates a proactive approach to capitalizing on the emerging cryptocurrency market.

By selecting West Texas for mining operations due to its favorable regulatory environment and competitive energy costs, ATIF Holdings positions itself advantageously in terms of operational efficiency and cost control.

The emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable practices in their planned mining facilities aligns with industry trends towards responsible crypto infrastructure, potentially enhancing the company's reputation among forward-thinking investors and stakeholders.

The company is venturing into the highly volatile Bitcoin sector, which poses significant risks associated with price fluctuations and market uncertainties.

ATIF Holdings' shift from its core business of consulting to cryptocurrency mining may alienate existing stakeholders and raise concerns about its strategic focus and expertise.

The press release highlights numerous risks regarding the company's ability to manage growth and expansion into a highly competitive and regulated industry, which may hinder their future performance.

What is ATIF Holdings' Bitcoin expansion plan?

ATIF Holdings plans to accumulate 1,000 BTC over five years through direct purchases and mining operations.

Why has ATIF chosen West Texas for Bitcoin mining?

West Texas offers a favorable regulatory environment, affordable land, and a competitive electricity market for mining operations.

What strategies will ATIF implement for Bitcoin mining?

ATIF will focus on energy efficiency, sustainable operations, and advanced power utilization strategies in its mining facilities.

What is ATIF Holdings' overall view on Bitcoin?

The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and a strategic asset for growth and diversification.

What is ZBAI's core business focus?

ATIF Holdings specializes in business consulting, providing IPO, M&A advisory, and compliance services to companies in the U.S.

Irvine, California, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZBAI), today announced its strategic expansion into the Bitcoin (BTC) sector with an ambitious five-year plan to accumulate 1,000 BTC through a combination of direct purchases, and mining operations.





As part of this initiative, ATIF Holdings will deploy a hybrid approach in the next five years including:







- Direct acquisition of BTC in the open market;



- Building and Operating proprietary BTC mining facilities; and/or acquiring operating BTC mining sites







The company has tentatively selected West Texas as the primary location for its proprietary mining operations. This decision is driven by several key factors: Texas' favorable regulatory environment for digital asset mining, abundant and affordable land, and a well-developed, deregulated electricity market with competitive power costs. Additionally, ATIF Holdings aims to implement advanced power utilization strategies to further reduce production costs and enhance overall operational efficiency.





"We view Bitcoin not only as a long-term store of value but also as a strategic asset for growth and diversification," said Kamran Khan, the CEO. "Our investment in mining infrastructure—particularly in a power-efficient region like West Texas—positions us to participate directly in Bitcoin’s network while optimizing cost control and scalability."





The planned mining facilities will emphasize energy efficiency, sustainable operations, and smart grid integration, aligning with broader industry trends towards responsible and forward-looking crypto infrastructure development.





The company has purchased BTC in the open market and plans to continue to do so in the near future.





This move marks a significant evolution in ATIF Holdings' business and underscores its commitment to innovation and long-term value creation in emerging technologies.







About ZBAI







ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZBAI) is a business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The Company is currently exploring business opportunities in the BTC sector.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, "estimated," "projected," Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "predict", "plan", "intend", "believe", "seek", "may", "will", "should", "future", "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.





Important factors include:







Bitcoin price and uncertainty in the regulatory of the crypto currency industry;



future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items;



Ability to manage business development, growth and expansion; Current and future economic and political conditions;



The ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry;



The ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditure for the planned business in the future.



Ability to attract new customers and further enhance brand awareness;



Ability to hire and retain qualified management and key staff for the current and planned business;



Trends and competition in the financial advisory services industry;



Pandemic or epidemic disease and etc.







Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the expected results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not interpret forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date such statements are made. The above forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.







Contact Information







Name: Christina





Email:



Christina@zbai.co





