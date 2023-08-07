News & Insights

ATI To Offer $400 Mln Of Sr. Notes

August 07, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a specialty materials company, Monday said it intends to offer a series of $400 million of Senior Notes.

ATI plans to use up to $300 million of the net proceeds to fund its pension liabilities, to implement pension de-risking strategies, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J. P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

