ATI To Offer $400 Mln Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a specialty materials company, Monday said it intends to offer a series of $400 million of Senior Notes.

ATI plans to use up to $300 million of the net proceeds to fund its pension liabilities, to implement pension de-risking strategies, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J. P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.