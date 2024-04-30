News & Insights

ATI Stock Rises Despite Decline In Q1 Profit

April 30, 2024 — 11:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stock of ATI Inc. (ATI) is climbing over 16 percent on Tuesday despite reporting a decline in profit for the first quarter.

Earnings decreased to $66.1 million or $0.46 per share from last year's $84.5 million or $0.58 per share.

However, revenue stood steady at $1.04 billion.

Currently, ATI's stock is moving up 16.73 percent, to $60.58 over the previous close of $51.90 on a volume of around 1 million shares. The stock has traded between $34.10 and $61.08 in the past 52-week period.

