ATI Shares Surge 72% YTD: Can the Stock Continue Its Momentum?

ATI Inc. ATI shares have rallied 72.3% year to date. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s 11.2% growth over the same time frame. The rally has been driven by robust demand across ATI's key aerospace, defense and specialty energy markets, continued outperformance of earnings estimates and strategic investments that strengthened confidence in its long-term growth outlook.



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Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving ATI stock.

Capacity Expansion & Robust Demand Strengthen ATI’s Position

ATI's growth is being driven by strong demand across its core segments, aerospace, defense and specialty energy markets, supported by strategic investments in capacity expansions. Commercial aerospace remains the company's largest growth engine, with increasing production rates for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft boosting demand for ATI's proprietary nickel-based superalloys, titanium products, forgings and specialty materials.

The growing adoption of next-generation jet engines further strengthens this opportunity, as these platforms require significantly higher content of advanced alloys per engine, enabling ATI to benefit from both higher aircraft build rates and increased material intensity. At the same time, increased global defense spending continues to support demand for ATI's titanium and advanced alloy products. The company's specialty energy business is also benefiting from rising investments in nuclear power and gas turbine infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand, particularly from AI-driven data centers.

ATI is further strengthening its competitive position through targeted investments in differentiated nickel alloy capabilities, including upgrades to its nickel melt system and additional vacuum induction melting capacity. These customer-supported projects expand high-margin aerospace capabilities. The company's technological leadership and pricing power in markets with limited qualified competitors and constrained industry supply help strengthen its position.

Other structural cost reductions, productivity improvements, supply-chain efficiencies, disciplined capital allocation and strong free cash flow generation have enabled debt reduction and substantial shareholder returns, while consistent earnings beats, upward estimate revisions and optimistic outlook reflect improving profitability and growing confidence.

ATI's growth momentum appears well supported by these drivers, strategic investments and operational improvements that position it to deliver sustained earnings growth, expanding margins and long-term shareholder value. Together, these drivers are likely to maintain their positive momentum over the coming quarters.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While NUE and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 106.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. DOW’sshares have gained 80.6% over the past year.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.