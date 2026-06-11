ATI Shares Rise 25% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

ATI Inc. ATI shares have gained 25.5% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s 2.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 9.1% increase over the same period.



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Surge in Demand and Capital Investments Drive Upside

ATI continues to benefit from robust demand across its key aerospace, defense, and specialty energy end markets. Rising production rates for both narrow-body and wide-body commercial aircraft, along with increasing adoption of next-generation jet engines, are fueling demand for the company’s proprietary alloys, forgings and specialty materials.

Defense spending also remains a significant growth driver, supporting demand for titanium and advanced alloys used in naval, aviation, missile and ground-based military programs. Meanwhile, ATI’s specialty energy segment is gaining traction as growing investments in nuclear power and gas turbine infrastructure help meet rising electricity demand, particularly from AI-driven data centers.

To strengthen its competitive position, ATI is making targeted capital investments focused on expanding its nickel alloy capabilities rather than broadly increasing capacity. Key initiatives include enhancements to its nickel melt system and the addition of new vacuum induction melting capacity. These investments, which are partially funded by customers, are primarily aimed at supporting high-margin aerospace applications and reinforcing ATI’s long-term growth prospects.

Amid the challenging macro environment fueled by geopolitical tensions, ATI has implemented structural cost reductions through footprint optimization, productivity improvements and supply-chain efficiencies, while closely aligning capital expenditures and working capital with demand to preserve cash and enhance free cash flow.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 135.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 16.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.