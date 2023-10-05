ATI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.68, changing hands as low as $39.43 per share. ATI Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.39 per share, with $47.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.