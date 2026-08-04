ATI Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

ATI Inc. ATI is set to release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Aug. 6.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of roughly 8.56% on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 13.6% in the last reported quarter. ATI is expected to have benefited from strong aerospace and defense demand, favorable pricing and operational efficiencies.

ATI’s shares have gained 159.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s 9.8% growth.



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Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do ATI’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated revenues for ATI is currently pegged at $1,220 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 6.98%.

Factors at Play for ATI Stock

ATI is expected to have benefited from strong demand across aerospace, defense and specialty energy markets in the second quarter, supporting higher shipments of proprietary alloys, forgings and specialty materials while driving margin expansion. The ongoing ramp in commercial aircraft production, increasing adoption of next-generation jet engines and rising defense spending are likely to have remained key growth drivers. The company also continues to benefit from investments in nuclear power and gas turbine infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand from AI-driven data centers.

Its financial outlook remains supported by expanding margins, strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation. ATI expects adjusted free cash flow of $465-$525 million for full-year 2026, reflecting continued confidence in its earnings. Investments in its nickel melt system and new vacuum induction melting capacity are expected to strengthen its differentiated product portfolio while limiting execution risk.

Earnings growth is also expected to have been supported by favorable pricing, cost reductions, productivity improvements, operational efficiencies and ATI's strong competitive position in titanium and nickel-based superalloys. Continued debt reduction, disciplined share repurchases and targeted capital investments in high-margin aerospace applications further position the company to outperform expectations and sustain profitable growth.

ATI Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ATI Inc. price-eps-surprise | ATI Inc. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for ATI Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ATI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for ATI is +1.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.03. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Avient Corporation AVNT, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for AVNT’s earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 89 cents.

Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The consensus mark for ALB’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.35.

Materion Corporation MTRN, slated to release earnings on Aug. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +5.39%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTRN's earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.55. MTRN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Materion Corporation (MTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.